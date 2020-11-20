NG

Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 even as virus woes, Brexit uncertainty remain

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Friday, as a weaker pound boosted shares of exporters, although gains were capped on concerns over economic damage from rising coronavirus cases and a Brexit-trade deal uncertainty with the European Union.

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE rose 0.2%, with energy .FTNMX0530, pharmaceutical .FTNMX4570 and mining .FTNMX1770 stocks among the biggest boosters.

A weaker pound lifted shares of large, dollar-earning companies such as Diageo Plc DGE.L and British American Tobbacco Plc BATS.L.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.2%.

Official data showed that British retail sales rose 1.2% in October, up 5.8% on-year, but a Reuters poll stated that Britain is on course for a double-dip recession as renewed lockdown measures to curb a second wave of infections deliver another hammer blow to economic activity.

In company news, Sage Group Plc SGE.L fell 10.2% after the software firm reported a 3.7% drop in full-year organic operating profit.

