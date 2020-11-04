Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as U.S. election race goes to the wire

By Devik Jain

Nov 4 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, helped by a weaker pound, although gains were capped as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE jumped 0.7% in a choppy trading session as sterling fell more than 1%, boosting dollar earners such as British American Tobacco Plc BATS.L, Experian Plc .EXPN.L and Rentokil Initial Plc RTO.L.

Bank .FTNMX8350 and mining .FTNMX1770 stocks fell after leading a surge earlier this week on bets that a decisive Democratic victory could pave the way for more economic stimulus.

Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the election with millions of votes still uncounted after Biden said he was confident of winning a contest, which will not be decided until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

"The market was kind of fixated on this blue wave scenario and now that expectation has been disappointed, there's no certainty and the market really doesn't know what to push at this stage," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London.

After falling nearly 0.9% in early trading, the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was up 0.6% after a report said Britain and the European Union negotiators would call for more Brexit negotiations.

Separately, financial data company IHS Markit said Britain was heading for double-dip recession this winter as business surveys show economic growth almost halted last month even before the latest England-wide lockdown was announced.

Among individual stocks, Provident Financial Plc PFG.L rose 2.8% after the doorstep lender said collection performance in its home credit business has now aligned with pre-pandemic levels, with the company set to meet market expectations for this year.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc MKS.L rose 4.8% after the retailer posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the first half.

