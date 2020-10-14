Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 ahead of Brexit-related talks; Bunzl shines

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as a weaker pound lifted shares of exporters, although growing political wrangling over new COVID-19-related restrictions and uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal capped gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE climbed 0.2% led by shares of Bunzl Plc BNZL.L, which jumped 5.3% after the company said it expected a slightly higher operating profit margin and stronger revenue growth in the second half of the year.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC also rose 0.2%.

Education group Pearson Plc PSON.L rose 2.7% after saying it was on course to match market expectations, as demand for online learning helped soften the impact from cancelled tests and closed schools due to COVID-19.

