Weaker foreign demand sinks German industrial orders in October

German industrial orders fell much more than expected in October on weaker foreign demand, data showed on Monday, further clouding the growth outlook for manufacturers in Europe's largest economy.

Orders for goods 'Made in Germany' dropped 6.9% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after a revised increase of 1.8% in September, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a smaller decline of 0.5% on the month.

