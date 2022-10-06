Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Thursday that its third-quarter profits will be weakened by a sharp drop in refining margins and "significantly" weaker earnings from natural gas trading.

Indicative refining margins dropped to $15 a barrel in the quarter compared with $28 a barrel in the previous three months, Shell said in an update ahead of its results on Oct. 27.

Indicative margins for chemicals dropped to negative $27 per tonne versus a positive $86 in the second quarter amid a slump in demand for plastics.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

