Weakening of Russia's rouble has peaked -Kremlin aide tells Interfax

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The weakening of the Russian rouble currency has peaked, Kremlin's economic adviser Maxim Oreshkin told the Russian Interfax news agency on Monday.

"The market has passed its peak," Oreshkin said.

"In the coming months, the market will receive higher volumes of foreign exchange earnings from increased prices for export goods. Which, taking into the account the declining volumes of imports of goods and services, as well as the effects of raising the key rate and tightening macroprudential policy, will create a surplus of currency in the market."

