Weakening of Brazil's real part of global movement, says cenbank director

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

August 22, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The recent weakening of the Brazilian real took place as part of a global movement, the central bank's monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo said on Tuesday, noting the challenging scenario in recent weeks was "95% related" to global markets.

The volatility of the Brazilian currency, he said at an event hosted by Sao Paulo industry group FIESP, is greater than that of other emerging countries because it is more liquid.

Galipolo noted that potential central bank interventions in the foreign exchange markets will continue to be based on correcting eventual distortions, something it has already been doing with the use of swaps.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

