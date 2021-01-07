WEAKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Uganda, Kenya currencies seen softening

LUSAKA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ugandan, Kenyan and Nigerian currencies are likely to come under pressure against the US dollar next week as Tanzania and Zambia's hold steady.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen weakening in the coming week as banks and importers stock up on dollars amid concerns of possible violence as Ugandans prepare to go to the polls.

Elections in the east African nation are set for Jan. 14 and incumbent Yoweri Museveni is facing a tough challenge from youthful pop star, Bobi Wine.

At 0816 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705 compared to last Thursday's close of 3,640/3,650.

"There's too much fear of the unknown about what may happen in the election week," said a trader at a leading commercial bank.

"I think we'll see a lot of players moving to hedge risks by going heavy on the dollar side."

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is expected to remain under pressure in the coming week amid demand for dollars from the energy sector while supply from remittances and exports is projected to remain subdued.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.45/109.65, compared with last Thursday's close of 109.20/109.40.

"We expect that demand will still be there but I am not expecting any inflows until at least mid-January and onwards," said a trader at one of the commercial banks.

TANZANIA

Tanzania’s shilling TZS= is expected to hold steady next week as inflows from mining exports keep pace with dollar demand from the energy and manufacturing sectors.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,314/2,324 on Thursday morning, the same levels recorded a week earlier.

"We are not foreseeing major changes next week on the shilling,” a trader at one of the commercial banks in Dar es Salaam said.

"We expect some inflows from the mining sector next week which is likely to match with the demand for dollars from oil and manufacturing importers."

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is expected to remain range-bound against the dollar next week as market movements continue to be dictated by demand and supply.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa’s second largest copper producer at 21.1800 per dollar from a close of 21.1400 a week ago.

“There are no major activities that could move the kwacha from the current levels,” independent financial analyst Maambo Hamaundu said.

NIGERIA

The naira NAFEX=FMDQ is seen weaker on the over-the-counter spot market next week after the currency fell sharply last week and as dollar demand rises in the wake of eurobond repayment due this month.

The naira, which eased 11.2% in 2020, hit a record intra-day low on Wednesday of 413.05 per dollar on the spot market, quoted by foreign investors, market data showed. It was quoted at 470 naira on the black market, where it trades more freely.

Traders say the naira is likely to come under renewed pressure as activity pick up after the holiday season, testing central bank's ability to defend the currency. Nigeria is also due to repay a $500 million eurobond this month.

The naira is quoted at 381 to the dollar on the official market, a level set in July and backed by the central bank.

