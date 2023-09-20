Weak Wednesday in Cotton Futures

The midday cotton futures market is trading mid-range for the day with 15 to 66 point losses at midday. The December range has been from -61 to +14 points.

The Cotlook A Index for 9/18 was down by 155 points to 96.95 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton was lowered 1.6 cents to 71.95 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks from 9/18 were 7,729 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.25, down 27 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88, down 26 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.51, down 17 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

