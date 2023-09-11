Weak Start for Week’s Wheat Market

Wheat is starting off Monday in the red across all three classes, though prices are off their overnight lows. Chicago SRW futures ended Friday 4 to 4 ¼ cents in the red. KC HRW closed 5 to 8 ¾ cents weaker. Front month spring wheat prices settled 4 to 4 ¼ cents lower on the last trade day of the week.

The weekly Commitment of Traders showed managed money funds added more longs than shorts in SRW wheat during the week that ended 9/5. That left the group with a 78,681 contract net long. In KC wheat, the funds were adding shorts and pushed their net short to 9,838 contacts. Spring wheat spec trders were shown at an 11,413 contract net short after net new selling.

USDA reported 370,341 MT of wheat was sold for export during the week that ended 8/31. That was near the low end of the expected range. By class, 32% was HRS and 29% was white. Durum also made up 60k MT of the week’s sale. Total wheat commitments trail last year’s pace by 21% with 7.875 MMT (289 mbu).

WASDE report (Due Tuesday) trade estimates range from a 21 mbu looser carryout to a 29 mbu tighter carryout with a 614 mbu ending stocks expected on average. Survey respondents expect WAOB to trim the global wheat carryout, though the full range is from +2.3 MMT to -5.6 MMT.

StatsCan data had 3.584 MMT of wheat stocks for 7/31. That was 79k MT tighter yr/yr while the average pre-report estimate was looking for looser Canadian stocks.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.67 1/4, down 13 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.95 3/4, down 4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.07, down 3 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.32, down 5 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.60 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.70 3/4, down 4 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

