Weak Start for Week’s Hog Market

Lean hog futures ended Monday 7 to cents to $1.60 weaker. USDA had the National Average Base Hog price for Monday morning $3.26 lower at $101.03. The CME Lean Hog Index was 44 cents higher to $104.04 for 7/20.

Pork cutout futures were also weaker at the close on Monday, ending the session $0.52 to $1.25 weaker. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.96 stronger in the PM report to $117.21. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday at 456k head, compared to 449k head last week and 452 during the same Monday last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $100.100, down $0.575,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $82.650, down $1.600

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $108.175, down $0.650,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

