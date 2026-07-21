Weak SiC Demand Hurts Amtech's SFS Business: Can It Recover?

Amtech Systems, Inc.'s ASYS Semiconductor Fabrication Solutions (SFS) business remains under pressure as weak silicon carbide (SiC) demand continues to weigh on the segment's growth prospects. Demand from the company's major SiC customers has remained subdued, hurting PR Hoffman product sales and limiting the SFS segment's performance. Management acknowledged that while several operational improvements are gaining traction, their impact has largely been masked by the prolonged weakness in the SiC market. As a result, fiscal 2026 is expected to remain an investment year for the SFS business rather than a year of meaningful recovery.



Despite these headwinds, Amtech is taking meaningful steps to strengthen the segment for the long run. The company is expanding its foundry services, growing legacy product sales, enhancing technical support and increasing recurring revenues from consumables, spare parts and aftermarket services. These initiatives have already delivered encouraging results, with strong growth in IDI Chemicals and Entrepix parts and service revenues, suggesting that customer engagement is improving even as SiC demand remains soft.



Amtech is also working to diversify the SFS business beyond its traditional reliance on large SiC equipment orders by targeting new applications and expanding its customer base. This strategy should gradually create a more balanced revenue mix and improve resilience across semiconductor cycles. Meanwhile, the company's strengthened balance sheet following its June 2026 public offering provides the financial flexibility to continue investing in these growth initiatives.



If semiconductor capital spending and silicon carbide demand recover, these strategic initiatives could position the SFS business for a stronger rebound over time. As these initiatives are expected to take time to yield meaningful results, the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects fiscal 2026 revenues to grow a modest 5.09% year over year.

How Does ASYS Compare Against Rivals?

Axcelis Technologies ACLS faces greater SiC-related volatility than ASYS because ACLS generates substantial revenue from silicon carbide implant systems. Nevertheless, ACLS is well-positioned to benefit from a recovery in customer capital expenditure driven by growth in the EV sector, AI power conversion and next-generation SiC production activities. Meanwhile, the company is benefiting from its relatively lower reliance on demand for SiC equipment.



Compared with ASYS, Applied Materials AMAT is less affected by SiC spending cycles because AMAT is supported by AI-driven wafer-fab investments across advanced logic, memory and packaging. AMAT enjoys broader end-market exposure and stronger competitive advantages, reducing its dependence on compound semiconductor demand.

ASYS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amtech shares have soared 251.8% over the past year, significantly outperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry's 27.6% gain and the broader Computer and Technology sector's 28.4% rise.

ASYS’ One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ASYS trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.56, significantly lower than the industry's average of 9.52. The company carries a Value Score of D.

ASYS’ Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amtech's fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings is currently pegged at 32 cents and 80 cents per share, respectively. Both estimates have remained unchanged over the past 30 days and indicate year-over-year growth of 540% and 150%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amtech stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.