Weak Sentiment In Asian Markets

(RTTNews) - Trade tariff related jitters swayed sentiment in Asian markets on Monday. Trump's warnings of tariffs against countries aligning with BRICS policies spooked sentiment. Relief at the extension of the tariff deadline from July 9 to August 1 however supported sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.02 percent to finish trading at 3,473.13. The day's trading ranged between 3,474.80 and 3,462.79. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.70 percent lower at 10,435.51.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 224 points or 0.56 percent to close at 39,587.00. The day's trading range was between 39,830.50 and 39,524.00.

Nippon Express Holdings topped gains with a gain of 2.8 percent. Recruit Holdings, NEC Corp, Toho Co, all added more than 2 percent in the day's trading. Yaskawa Electric Corp plunged 10.3 percent. SMC Corp followed with losses of 7 percent.

Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index added 5 points or 0.17 percent to close trading at 3,059.47. The day's trading range was between 3,068.43 and 3,032.99.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slipped 64 points or 0.27 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 23,852.00. The day's trading range was between a high of 23,907.00 and a low of 23,704.50.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,589.30, losing 0.16 percent from the previous close. The day's trading range was between 8,617.00 and 8,572.10.

Origin Energy rallied 6.7 percent. Northern Star Resources topped losses with an overnight decline of 8.6 percent.

The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange edged down 0.01 percent to close trading at 12,764.95, versus the previous close of 12,766.60. The day's trading ranged between 12,716.32 and 12,784.02.

Oceania Healthcare topped gains with an addition of 4.3 percent. KMD Brands led losses with a decline of 3.7 percent.

Wall Street had closed on a positive note on Thursday as strong labor market data cemented the view of a resilient economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.77 percent to finish trading at 44,828.53. The Nasdaq Composite also rallied 1.02 percent to close trading at a record high of 20,601.10.

