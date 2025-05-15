Weak Sentiment In Asian Markets

(RTTNews) - Sentiment in Asian markets remains subdued as markets digested the latest actions on the trade tariff front. A mood of caution prevailed as markets waited for further developments in trade negotiations as well as progress in the Iran nuclear deal.

China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.68 percent to finish trading at 3,380.82. The day's trading ranged between 3,402.87 and 3,378.02. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.6 percent lower at 10,186.45.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 335 points or 0.88 percent to close at 37,793.00. The day's trading range was between 37,621 and 37,863.5.

Taiyo Yuden gained 6.8 percent followed by Aozora Bank that gained 5.8 percent. Haseko, Keisei Electric Railway and Yokohama Rubber, all rallied more than 4 percent. Rakuten plunged 8.8 percent. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma also lost 6 percent. Eisai slipped 5.5 percent followed by Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Dai-chi Life that declined more than 4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slipped 187 points or 0.79 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 23,453.16. The day's trading range was between a high of 23,710.82 and a low of 23,371.73.

Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index shed 19 points or 0.73 percent to close trading at 2,621.36. The day's trading range was between 2,618.08 and 2,643.83.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,297.50, gaining 18 points or 0.22 percent from the previous close. The day's trading range was between 8,257.40 and 8,303.10. Graincorp jumped 8.8 percent. Insurance Australia Group rallied 5.7 percent. Xero added 4.7 percent followed by Alcoa Corporation and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation that added more than 3 percent.

NRW Holdings plunged 8.3 percent. Bapcor, Treasury Wine Estates, Bellevue Gold, all declined more than 5 percent. Light & Wonder followed with losses of 4.2 percent.

The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange rallied 102 points or 0.79 percent to close trading at 12,880.82, versus the previous close of 12,779.26. Trading ranged between 12,747.87 and 12,880.82.

Shares of Heartland Group Holdings jumped 6.3 percent. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Sanford and Oceania Healthcare, all rallied more than 3 percent. Fletcher Building also added 1.8 percent.

Ryman Healthcare lost 3.6 percent. Serko, KMD Brands, Meridian Energy, all declined more than 2 percent. Skycity Entertainment Group also lost close to a percent.

Wall Street had closed on a mixed note on Wednesday amidst persisting trade related uncertainties and strength in the tech sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.21 percent to finish trading at 42,051.06. The Nasdaq Composite however rallied 0.72 percent to close trading at 19,146.81.

