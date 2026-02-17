Markets

Weak Metal Prices May Weigh On Canadian Market; Inflation Rate Drops In January

February 17, 2026 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a weak start Tuesday morning, tracking a sell-off in precious metals. Data showing a drop in Canadian inflation rate may aid sentiment.

Canada's inflation rate dropped a bit to 2.3% in January 2026 from 2.4% in December 2025. Core consumer prices in Canada increased 2.6% in January of 2026 over the same month in the previous year, after coming in at 2.8% in December.

Trilogy Metals reported a net loss of $42.2 million or $0.26 per share for the year ended December 2025, compared to a net loss of $8.6 million or $0.05 per share, a year earlier.

Bay Street ended with strong gains on Friday, led by a rally by gold stocks after the yellow metal rebounded sharply.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged 608.43 points or 1.9% to 33,073.71, partly offsetting the 2.4% plunge seen during Thursday's session but still closed well off the record closing high set earlier in the week.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors monitored the latest developments on the geopolitical front and awaited cues from upcoming U.S. economic readings, including gross domestic product data, PCE inflation figures and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting.

The major European markets are up in positive territory today, with investors digesting regional economic data and following geopolitical news.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.65 or 1.03% at $63.54 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $104.70 or 2.1% at $4,941.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $4.004 or about 5% at 73.960 an ounce.

