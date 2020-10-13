Weak inflation adds pressure on Swedish c.bank to do more

Adds details, analyst

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Sweden rose less than expected in September, in a blow to the central bank which is struggling to get prices close to the 2% inflation target amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Consumer prices, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 0.1% in September from the previous month and were up 0.3% from

the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said on Tuesday.

That was below the 0.6% year-on-year rise expected in a poll of analysts.

"The numbers were low today and in line with what we have seen in Europe," said SEB analyst Olle Holmgren. "It increases the pressure on the Riksbank to do more, but they have a very low forecast for inflation ahead so I don't think these numbers mean that much."

The central bank has left its benchmark repo rate at 0% since December while launching a 500 billion crown ($56 billion) asset purchase programme as well as other measures to maintain liquidity in the financial system and keep credit flowing to banks and households.

While the central bank has not ruled out a rate cut, it remains loathe to go back into negative territory - where it was for nearly five years between 2015 and 2019.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.