Weak fuel prices drag down Japan trading house profit from last year's records

August 03, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T and Sumitomo Corp 8053.T posted declines in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, moving away from record-high earnings as global commodity prices fell.

Fossil fuels such as liquefied natural gas and thermal coal have fallen more than 60% and 70%, respectively, in price so far this year, coming off peaks last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - when trading houses posted record profit.

Mitsubishi saw profit in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024 fall 40.5% to 317.7 billion yen ($2.21 billion), albeit beating the market expectation of 224.3 billion yen, and which was still its second-highest ever.

Peer Sumitomo posted a 16.6% drop in April-June profit to 129.4 billion yen versus the 121.4 billion yen average forecast of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

On Tuesday, trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.T also posted an 8% fall in first-quarter profit at 252.8 billion yen, after taking a 44 billion yen hit from lower commodity prices.

($1 = 143.5800 yen)

