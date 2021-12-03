Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock

It is hard to get excited after looking at Postal Realty Trust's (NYSE:PSTL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 10% over the past three months. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Postal Realty Trust's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Postal Realty Trust is:

1.2% = US$2.3m ÷ US$188m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Postal Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 1.2% ROE

As you can see, Postal Realty Trust's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 6.6%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 26% seen by Postal Realty Trust was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Postal Realty Trust's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 9.2% in the same period.

NYSE:PSTL Past Earnings Growth December 3rd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Postal Realty Trust's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Postal Realty Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Postal Realty Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 83% (meaning, the company retains only 17% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

In addition, Postal Realty Trust only recently started paying a dividend so the management probably decided the shareholders prefer dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 24% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, Postal Realty Trust's performance is quite a big let-down. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

