Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 5.0%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Specifically, we decided to study Medtronic's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Medtronic is:

9.9% = US$5.2b ÷ US$53b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Medtronic's Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Medtronic's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. Having said that, Medtronic has shown a meagre net income growth of 4.8% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this does provide some context to low earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Medtronic's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 19% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:MDT Past Earnings Growth October 6th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is MDT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Medtronic Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 67% (that is, the company retains only 33% of its income) over the past three years for Medtronic suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Medtronic has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 42% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 15%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, Medtronic's performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

