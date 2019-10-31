Weak earnings hit FTSE 100, Crest warning drags homebuilders

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 flat

Shell dips following Q3 update

Crest Nicholson falls after profit warning

Oct 31 (Reuters) - London's main stock index lagged its European counterparts on Thursday as disappointing earnings reports from heavyweights Shell and Lloyds took investor focus away from the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates again.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.4%, with its most valued company, Shell RDSa.L, dropping 3.2% after reporting a plunge in profits and flagging that uncertain economic conditions could slow its $25 billion share buyback plan.

The market's midcap index .FTMC was flat by 0811 GMT.

Lloyds LLOY.L, another bluechip, fell 2.9% after missing market expectations for third-quarter earnings, while a near 10% drop in midcap-listed homebuilder Crest Nicholson CRST.L after a profit warning dragged down its peers.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.