ETFs

Weak Dollar Keeps Gold ETFs Shining

April 05, 2023 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by editorial@vettafi.com (ETF Trends) for ETF Trends ->

Do you seek safe-haven investments? You're not alone, as commodity and bond ETFs are on the rise. As of this writing, gold is trading at over $2,000 per ounce. The news comes amid a weakening dollar and the latest ADP National Employment Report showing fewer hiring than expected in March, suggesting a cooling labor market.

Asset Class AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm)
Bond $1,330,993.32 $7,650.21
Commodity $137,521.39 $445.76
Preferred Stock $29,031.73 $145.08
Volatility $3,054.35 $45.91
Currency $3,910.35 -$5.38
Real Estate $63,429.16 -$17.10
Multi-Asset $30,088.32 -$44.83
Alternatives $5,136.81 -$74.70
Equity $5,088,944.64 -$3,882.82

 

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) has been rallying in the past week. Today, it's traded at $187, up from $182 on March 30th. However, its fund flow has decreased from $235.18 million to $128.81 million in a week. In the same vein, iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is also on the rise, with the latest market price at $38.33. Both ETFs have gained over 9% in the last month. 

Among all asset classes, bond ETFs ranked highest. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) showed consistent growth, trading at $74.52. Amid the economic ups and downs, its one-month net flow is $991.96 million. At $100.60, the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) maintained its growth.

There has been a lot of interest in the Preferred Stock ETF this week, perhaps due to speculations that the Fed may soften its monetary policy. iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF’s (PFF) five-day net AUM change is $533.33 million. Similarly, the five-day net flows of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is $18.26 million.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Gold & Silver Investing Channel.

 

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
ETFs
ETF Trends
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD
IAU
BND
AGG
PFF
PFXF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.