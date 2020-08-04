Weak Diageo, Bayer earnings hit Europe stocks; BP jumps

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Aug 4 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports from Diageo and Bayer took the shine off a jump in growth-linked cyclical stocks, while investors awaited signs of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The world's largest spirits maker, Diageo Plc DGE.L, slid 5.9% as it reported a bigger-than-expected decline in underlying net sales as demand for its whiskeys, vodka and gin fell in all markets except North America.

Energy major BP's stock BP.L jumped 5.8% after it cut its dividend in a widely expected move and reported a record $6.7 billion loss in the second quarter as the coronavirus crisis hammered fuel demand.

Leading gains among sectors, the oil & gas sector .SXEP rose 2.1%, while automakers .SXAP, banks .SX7P and travel & leisure .SXTP rose between 1.5% and 2%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.2% by 0727 GMT, although eurozone blue-chip stocks .STOXX50E gained 0.5%.

German drugs and pesticides group Bayer BAYGn.DE fell 3% as it reported a 9.5 billion euro ($11.2 billion) net loss for the second quarter, following a $10.9 billion settlement of U.S. lawsuits claiming that its weedkiller Roundup caused cancer.

