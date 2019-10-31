Weak demand to put pressure on Russian steelmaker MMK in Q4

Weak demand abroad and lower domestic consumption will put pressure on Russian steelmaker MMK's financial results this quarter, it said on Thursday, after reporting a 22% year-on-year fall in third-quarter core earnings.

Shares in MMK, controlled by Russian businessman Viktor Rashnikov, however, rose by 2% in Moscow on Thursday after it recommended a third-quarter dividend payment of $289 million, equal to 100% of its free cash flow for the period.

MMK "is seeing a decline in demand on export markets and a seasonal weakening in the consumption of metal on the domestic market amid a correction in steel prices, reflecting unfavourable conditions on the global market", it said in a statement.

Despite these negative trends, MMK expects the price premium on the domestic market compared with the export one to remain high which will support its fourth-quarter results, as will lower prices for key raw materials.

It said it recommended a third-quarter dividend of 1.65 roubles ($0.0259) per share, significantly higher than the previous quarterly one of 0.69 roubles a share.

MMK's third-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $525 million from $671 million in the third quarter of 2018. MMK said its net profit fell by 32% year-on-year to $271 million.

