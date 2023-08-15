Weak demand sends near-term LME aluminium discount to highest since 2008

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The discount on aluminium for near-term delivery compared with the three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has reached its highest since the global financial crisis of 2008, indicating weak demand and rising supply.

Aluminium, used in transportation, construction and packaging, is widely expected to be a sought-after commodity as the transition to greener energy accelerates, though current prices are being suppressed by the sluggish demand growth in top consumer China.

The discount, or contango, for cash aluminium against the three-month contract CMAL0-3 climbed to $55.50 a metric tonne at Monday's market close for its highest level since November 2008. That compared to a premium, or backwardation, of $40.50 at the end of May.

The contango has persisted since early June, when China's Yunnan province started ramping up energy-intensive aluminium production after the end of power curbs.

"I still cannot see any near-term catalyst that could spark a reversal," one metals trader said, adding that weakening demand and high interest rates were boosting the discount.

Global primary aluminium output rose by 1.8% year on year in the first half of 2023, mainly owing to higher production in China, according to the International Aluminium Institute. In July China's output rose to near-record levels.

The LME benchmark three-month aluminium contract CMAL3 dropped to its lowest since July 7 at $2,136.5 per metric ton by 1049 GMT.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)

