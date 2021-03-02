Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 2 (Reuters) - European stocks benchmark fell on Tuesday after recording its strongest session in four months a day earlier as heavyweight mining and energy stocks retreated on weaker commodity prices.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.2% in early trading, following Asian markets into the red after China's top banking and insurance regulator expressed caution over the risk of bubbles bursting in foreign markets.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, BP BP.L and Total TOTF.PA fell between 1% and 2% as crude prices dropped on worries about slowing demand in China. O/R

Oil and gas sector .SXEP fell 1.4%, while miners .SXPP declined 0.6%.

German meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh HFGG.DE shares, which have more than doubled in the past year, fell 4.6% even as the company reported fourth-quarter sales above market expectations.

