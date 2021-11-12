We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Resources Connection's shares before the 17th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.56 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Resources Connection has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $18.44. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Resources Connection paid out 51% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Resources Connection generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 106% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

While Resources Connection's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Resources Connection's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:RGP Historic Dividend November 12th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Resources Connection, with earnings per share up 5.6% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Resources Connection has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Resources Connection? Earnings per share have grown somewhat, although Resources Connection paid out over half its profits and the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Resources Connection don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Resources Connection and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

