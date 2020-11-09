We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of December.

Raytheon Technologies's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.90 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Raytheon Technologies has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $58.56. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Raytheon Technologies's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. The company paid out 105% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:RTX Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Raytheon Technologies was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Raytheon Technologies has delivered an average of 1.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Raytheon Technologies? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Second, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow." It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering Raytheon Technologies as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Raytheon Technologies that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

