We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 15th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of December.

Quanex Building Products's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Quanex Building Products has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of $21.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Quanex Building Products's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Quanex Building Products has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Quanex Building Products lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It paid out 12% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:NX Historic Dividend December 10th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Quanex Building Products was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Quanex Building Products has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Quanex Building Products? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Quanex Building Products don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Quanex Building Products (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

