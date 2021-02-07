We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of March.

Prudential Financial's next dividend payment will be US$1.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.60 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Prudential Financial has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of $80.16. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Prudential Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Prudential Financial paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PRU Historic Dividend February 8th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Prudential Financial reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Prudential Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Prudential Financial? It's hard to get past the idea of Prudential Financial paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year - especially when the general trend in its earnings also looks to be negative. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Prudential Financial and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. We've identified 3 warning signs with Prudential Financial (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

