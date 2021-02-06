We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of March.

Neenah's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.88 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Neenah has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current share price of $53.76. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Neenah paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:NP Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Neenah was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Neenah has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Neenah? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not that we think Neenah is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in Neenah and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Neenah (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

