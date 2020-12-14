We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

Moelis's next dividend payment will be US$2.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.28 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Moelis has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current stock price of $44.59. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Moelis can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year Moelis paid out 105% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MC Historic Dividend December 14th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Moelis earnings per share are up 4.4% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Moelis has delivered an average of 19% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Moelis got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While we like that its earnings are growing somewhat, we're not enamored that it's paying out 105% of last year's earnings. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Moelis. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Moelis (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.