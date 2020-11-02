We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 5th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

Moelis's next dividend payment will be US$0.38 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.28 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Moelis has a trailing yield of approximately 6.1% on its current stock price of $37.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year, Moelis paid out 105% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MC Historic Dividend November 2nd 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Moelis, with earnings per share up 4.4% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last six years, Moelis has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Moelis an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Moelis has been growing earnings per share at a reasonable rate, but over the last year its dividend was not well covered by earnings. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Moelis and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Moelis that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

