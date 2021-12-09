We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase KBR's shares before the 14th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.44 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that KBR has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $46.2. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether KBR's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether KBR has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. KBR lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If KBR didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It paid out 17% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

NYSE:KBR Historic Dividend December 9th 2021

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. KBR reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, KBR has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.2% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid KBR? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of KBR.

Wondering what the future holds for KBR? See what the nine analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

