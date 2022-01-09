We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Hormel Foods' shares before the 14th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.04 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hormel Foods has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of $49.85. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hormel Foods is paying out an acceptable 58% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (68%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Hormel Foods's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HRL Historic Dividend January 9th 2022

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Hormel Foods's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Hormel Foods has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hormel Foods? While earnings per share are flat, at least Hormel Foods has not committed itself to an unsustainable dividend, with its earnings and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable bounds. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Hormel Foods.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Hormel Foods? See what the 10 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

