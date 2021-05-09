We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 14th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of June.

Helmerich & Payne's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Helmerich & Payne has a trailing yield of approximately 3.3% on its current stock price of $30.22. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Helmerich & Payne's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Helmerich & Payne didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the last year it paid out 55% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HP Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Helmerich & Payne was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Helmerich & Payne has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Helmerich & Payne worth buying for its dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." Bottom line: Helmerich & Payne has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that being said, if you're still considering Helmerich & Payne as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Helmerich & Payne (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

