We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 31st of December in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

Glatfelter's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.54 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Glatfelter has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current stock price of $16.84. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Glatfelter reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It distributed 29% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Glatfelter was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Glatfelter has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.1% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Glatfelter worth buying for its dividend? It's hard to get used to Glatfelter paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not that we think Glatfelter is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Glatfelter as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Glatfelter (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

