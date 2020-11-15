We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 20th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of December.

First Hawaiian's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Hawaiian stock has a trailing yield of around 4.9% on the current share price of $21.27. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. First Hawaiian paid out more than half (70%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that First Hawaiian's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last four years, First Hawaiian has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.8% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy First Hawaiian for the upcoming dividend? First Hawaiian's earnings per share have been essentially flat, and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with First Hawaiian. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for First Hawaiian you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

