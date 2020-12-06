We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 11th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

Fidelity National Information Services's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Fidelity National Information Services has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of $149.86. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fidelity National Information Services paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 34% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fidelity National Information Services reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Fidelity National Information Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Fidelity National Information Services? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

