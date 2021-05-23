We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Equitable Holdings' shares before the 27th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 7th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.68 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Equitable Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of $32.98. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Equitable Holdings lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:EQH Historic Dividend May 23rd 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Equitable Holdings reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Equitable Holdings has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Has Equitable Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent years. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Equitable Holdings despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Equitable Holdings (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

