We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Eaton's shares on or after the 11th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.81 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.24 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Eaton has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $148.65. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Eaton's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Eaton has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Eaton paid out 54% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Eaton paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 115%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Eaton paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Eaton's ability to maintain its dividend.

NYSE:ETN Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Eaton, with earnings per share up 6.6% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Eaton has delivered 9.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Eaton worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown somewhat, although Eaton paid out over half its profits and the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Eaton and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Be aware that Eaton is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

