We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Douglas Dynamics investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.14 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Douglas Dynamics has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $43.35. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Douglas Dynamics has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Douglas Dynamics's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Fortunately, it paid out only 36% of its free cash flow in the past year.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PLOW Historic Dividend June 12th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Douglas Dynamics was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend at approximately 4.6% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Douglas Dynamics worth buying for its dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Douglas Dynamics and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Douglas Dynamics (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

