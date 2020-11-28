We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEMKT:CVR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEMKT:CVR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

Chicago Rivet & Machine's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.40 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Chicago Rivet & Machine has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $21.2435. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Chicago Rivet & Machine lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Chicago Rivet & Machine didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It paid out 77% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

Click here to see how much of its profit Chicago Rivet & Machine paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

AMEX:CVR Historic Dividend November 28th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Chicago Rivet & Machine was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Chicago Rivet & Machine's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

To Sum It Up

Is Chicago Rivet & Machine worth buying for its dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Chicago Rivet & Machine don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Chicago Rivet & Machine (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.