We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 3rd of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

CB Financial Services's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.96 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CB Financial Services stock has a trailing yield of around 4.2% on the current share price of $22.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CB Financial Services's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. CB Financial Services lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:CBFV Historic Dividend November 28th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. CB Financial Services was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last six years, CB Financial Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.3% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is CB Financial Services an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent years. CB Financial Services doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

So if you're still interested in CB Financial Services despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for CB Financial Services that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

