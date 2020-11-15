We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 19th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of December.

Capitol Federal Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.47 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Capitol Federal Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of $12.67. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Capitol Federal Financial is paying out an acceptable 73% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CFFN Historic Dividend November 15th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that Capitol Federal Financial's earnings are down 4.1% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Capitol Federal Financial has seen its dividend decline 7.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Is Capitol Federal Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not overly enthused to see Capitol Federal Financial's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Capitol Federal Financial despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Capitol Federal Financial that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

