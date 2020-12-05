We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

Becton Dickinson's next dividend payment will be US$0.83 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.32 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Becton Dickinson has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $242.76. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Becton Dickinson distributed an unsustainably high 115% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Becton Dickinson generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 38% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while Becton Dickinson's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BDX Historic Dividend December 5th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that Becton Dickinson's earnings are down 4.3% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Becton Dickinson has delivered 8.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Becton Dickinson is already paying out 115% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is Becton Dickinson an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 115% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Becton Dickinson's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not that we think Becton Dickinson is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Becton Dickinson as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Becton Dickinson that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.