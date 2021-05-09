We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 14th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of June.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of $16.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior is paying out an acceptable 68% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BLX Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's earnings per share have dropped 11% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.2% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior worth buying for its dividend? We're not overly enthused to see Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

