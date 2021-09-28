We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase AXIS Capital Holdings' shares before the 1st of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.42 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.68 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that AXIS Capital Holdings has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of $46.11. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. AXIS Capital Holdings paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. AXIS Capital Holdings's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 12% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, AXIS Capital Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 7.2% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy AXIS Capital Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. AXIS Capital Holdings doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

