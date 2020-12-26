We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of January.

AXIS Capital Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.42 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.64 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AXIS Capital Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 3.3% on the current share price of $50.36. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether AXIS Capital Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. AXIS Capital Holdings's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AXS Historic Dividend December 26th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. AXIS Capital Holdings was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, AXIS Capital Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is AXIS Capital Holdings worth buying for its dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent years. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Although, if you're still interested in AXIS Capital Holdings and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AXIS Capital Holdings you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

