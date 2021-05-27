We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Ardagh Group's shares before the 1st of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Ardagh Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $24.67. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Ardagh Group paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Fortunately, it paid out only 50% of its free cash flow in the past year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ARD Historic Dividend May 27th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Ardagh Group reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Ardagh Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.7% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Ardagh Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's hard to get used to Ardagh Group paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Bottom line: Ardagh Group has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Ardagh Group don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ardagh Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

