We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 11th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of March.

American Eagle Outfitters's upcoming dividend is US$0.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.55 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that American Eagle Outfitters has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $28.54. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether American Eagle Outfitters's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether American Eagle Outfitters can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. American Eagle Outfitters lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AEO Historic Dividend March 7th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. American Eagle Outfitters was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. American Eagle Outfitters has delivered an average of 2.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy American Eagle Outfitters for the upcoming dividend? All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with American Eagle Outfitters. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with American Eagle Outfitters and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.